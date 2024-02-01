SZA gives promising update on Paramore collaboration: ‘It’s in the works’

SZA revealed that she has reached out to Hayley Williams for advice on her music career

SZA and Paramore have been cooking up something in the studio together.

Nearly a year after the prospect of a collaboration was first teased, SZA revealed in a recent TikTok Q&A interview with Apple Music that the two artists followed through on their words.

“So, the people want to know: ‘Is a Paramore/ SZA collab in the works? We need it,” the Kill Bill hitmaker read out a fan question.

“Yeah!” she exclaimed, teasing, “Soon, soon.”

The 34-year-old R&B star further revealed, “It’s in the works.”

The latest update comes a year after Williams named SZA as one of the Black artists that she would want to work with.

“I love her voice. SZA for about six years now has been the one. I’ve been sending the texts weekly at this point,” Williams said in an August 2023 episode of the Black People Love Paramore podcast.

The feelings were mutual, as SZA admitted to turning to Williams for advice on her musical ventures.

“Because it felt really natural to me, but you’re the queen of this, how does it sound to you? And [Williams] would be like, ‘This is perfect,” SZA reflected in a 2022 interview with People Magazine.