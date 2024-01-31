 
Wednesday January 31, 2024
Britney Spears teases mystery project after vowing to never make music

Britney Spears’ latest project was her 2023 bombshell memoir, ‘The Woman in Me’

By Christina Harrold
January 31, 2024
Britney Spears shut down speculations of a musical comeback earlier this month
The Princess of Pop is working on a new project.

On Tuesday, Britney Spears graced her Instagram with one of her regularly-scheduled sultry dance videos, fiercely cutting a rug in her living room while rocking an eye-catching glittery bodysuit – only this time, there was a twist.

The 34-year-old singer used the opportunity to announce that she’s cooking up a new project.

The caption read, “Tease for new project coming up soon [Devil face emoji]”

No further details about the nature of the project were given except the project title, “Sex n diamonds.”

Despite the lack of specifics, the Britney Army couldn’t help but hope for a musical comeback from the multi-Grammy-winner.

“Queen is coming for another #1 global hit!” exclaimed one fan on Twitter, while another speculated, “I wonder if seeing everyone show up for her made her want [to] drop another song.”

Yet, many others remained cautious, especially after the Toxic hitmaker recently dismissed online rumors of a music collaboration, firmly stating that she would "never return to the music industry" earlier this month.

Hence, fans poured in other theories, with some anticipating a new perfume line while others mused that the project will simply be a photo album.