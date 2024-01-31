Britney Spears teases mystery project after vowing to never make music

Britney Spears shut down speculations of a musical comeback earlier this month

The Princess of Pop is working on a new project.

On Tuesday, Britney Spears graced her Instagram with one of her regularly-scheduled sultry dance videos, fiercely cutting a rug in her living room while rocking an eye-catching glittery bodysuit – only this time, there was a twist.

The 34-year-old singer used the opportunity to announce that she’s cooking up a new project.

The caption read, “Tease for new project coming up soon [Devil face emoji]”

No further details about the nature of the project were given except the project title, “Sex n diamonds.”

Despite the lack of specifics, the Britney Army couldn’t help but hope for a musical comeback from the multi-Grammy-winner.



“Queen is coming for another #1 global hit!” exclaimed one fan on Twitter, while another speculated, “I wonder if seeing everyone show up for her made her want [to] drop another song.”

Yet, many others remained cautious, especially after the Toxic hitmaker recently dismissed online rumors of a music collaboration, firmly stating that she would "never return to the music industry" earlier this month.

Hence, fans poured in other theories, with some anticipating a new perfume line while others mused that the project will simply be a photo album.