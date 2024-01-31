Sian Welby shares exciting update as bosses brand her ‘next Holly Willoughby'

Sian Welby has offered a glimpse into her recent debut on This Morning, describing it as the 'best week of her life.'
The 37-year-old Capital Breakfast presenter teamed up with Dermot O'Leary to co-host the ITV show, with reports suggesting impressed bosses have dubbed her the 'next Holly Willoughby.'
Sian was quizzed about the four-day stint by colleague Roman Kemp, 31, on Wednesday as she returned to her regular job on the radio.
Telling listeners: 'Honestly, probably the best week of my life! I was on This Morning, I can't believe they sort of gave me the reins to co-host with Dermot O'Leary who I've been watching for most of my life, X Factor, Big Brother, he's a legend,'
'So for me it was quite nerve wracking because you’re stepping into a show that everyone knows and loves and has their favourites'.
However, Sian did admit one downside of the fast-paced show meant there was no time for a toilet break.
'They say like a swan is always gracious on the water but their legs are paddling, it was a bit like that, obviously I was full of adrenaline and nerves,'
'Because it's full on you generally don't have time to go for a wee because it’s this this this, there's so many elements, you go from a kitchen to the sofa to an demo area, then you've got callers and it's quite an adrenaline rush the entire time'.
