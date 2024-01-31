Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's 'tone-deaf' move fuels rift with royal family

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's recent 'insensitive' trip to Jamaica reportedly fueled their woes with the royal family.

For the unversed, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a surprising appearance at the premiere of "Bob Marley: One Love" on January 23.

The Couple's outing came amid King Charles and Princess Kate's medical surgeries, which portrayed Harry and Meghan in a negative light.

As per Heat Magazine, an insider claimed that the pair visited Jamaica to calm down the criticism drawn on Harry after the Aviation Awards.

The source added, "Instead, they’re being accused of insensitivity and even betrayal, which Meghan believes is vindictive and ridiculous, given that they left the royal family ages ago and have every right to associate with whoever they like."

However, the report suggested that Harry and Meghan were viewed as "tone-deaf" by the senior members of the royal family.

Soon after their appearance, several royal experts believed that the California-based couple, who stepped down as senior working royals in 2020, would now find it hard to mend their broken relationship with Charles, Kate and Prince William.