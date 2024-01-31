Princess Kate's mom Carol Middleton cancels birthday celebration amid fears?

Princess Kate's mother Carole Middleton turns 69

Princess Kate's mother Carole Middleton, who turned 69 on Wednesday (January 31), is said to be cancelling her birthday celebration amid fears about her beloved daughter.

The Princess of Wales's mother's event seems to be spoilt by Kate as the Princess is going through one of the most difficult phases of her life.

Carole may head over to William and Kate's home in Windsor to share her bliss with them on her big day, as the royal has just been discharged from hospital, and she's unable to travel to the Middleton's home in Berkshire.

Carole and her husband Michael Middleton, who stay out of the spotlight, have reportedly cancelled the celebrations to support the future Queen who's recuperating at home after undergoing abdominal surgery.

Carole, in conversation with the Telegraph in December 2018, shared just how important her family is to her, saying: "My biggest fear [as her offspring grew up] was that I’d lose my family, but we’ve stayed close. There are times when they say, Can you do this, or that? and I can’t quite. But they like the fact that I work."



Carole loves being a hands-on mother, as well as grandmother. She has also gained a close bond with her son-in-law Prince William.

