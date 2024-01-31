King Charles makes big decision amid abdication rumours

Royal family has shared King Charles III's new meaningful statement amid his abdication rumours as he continues recuperating at home after his prostate surgery.

The new post, shared by the royal family to its official social media accounts on Wednesday, appeared to shut down rumours of the King's abdication.

"Last year’s #TheBigHelpOut saw millions of volunteers supporting their communities as part of The King’s Coronation celebrations. On the 7-9 June, there will be another opportunity to take part," the royal family wrote in caption along with the King's statement.



The statement reads: "I am delighted to support the return of the Big Help Out in 2024."

"This Summer, between June 7th and June 9th, there will be another opportunity to join so many dedicated volunteers in giving time to a wealthy cause of their choosing, whether that is supporting a local food bank, tending a community garden, spending time with a vulnerable person or teaching a skill to young people."

The King's new message comes amid reports that he will hand the crown over to his eldest son, Prince William, in 10 years.



Former royal butler Paul Burrell, who worked for Princess Diana for over 10 years until her sudden death in 1997, said that 75-year-old will be looking to give up the throne early to make way for William and his wife Kate Middleton.