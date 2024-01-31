Kieran Culkin praises ex Emma Stone for being 'wonderful'

Emma Stone and Kieran Culkin dated in 2009

Emma Stone’s former boyfriend Kieran Culkin opened up about working with his ex in new film A Real Pain, admitting, “she’s a really wonderful person.”

Speaking to E! News at the Sundance premiere of the film on January 20, Kieran exclusively told host Erin Lim Rhodes that the actress is great, sharing, “It's nice because you go into a job and most of the time you don't really know anybody.”

"But in this case, going in, I'm like, ‘Oh, OK, well at least that part's taken care of,'" he explained.

Culkin further revealed that since he wasn’t familiar with his co-star very well, Emma made the process easier.

The actor explicitly talked about his producers, noting: "I'm going into a situation where the producers are going to be great."

He added, "And where the filmmaker will be nice, too. It was good."

The duo dated back in 2009, shortly after meeting on sets of Paper Man. After their split, they didn't hesitate to star together in Movie 43 in 2013.

Stone and Culkin have remained amicable despite parting ways, reuniting at huge Hollywood events, including the most recent Critics Choice Awards earlier this month.