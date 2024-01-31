Travis Kelce's love for Taylor Swift reaches pinnacle with public confession

Travis Kelce sent a heartfelt message to Taylor Swift after the Kansas City Chiefs won the AFC Championship game against the Baltimore Ravens. Following the game on Sunday, Swift, who is 34 years old, headed to the field at M&T Bank Stadium to congratulate Kelce, who was surrounded by his teammates and cameras.



"Tay, I'm gonna enjoy with the guys," Kelce told Swift. The tight end then went in for a kiss and told the Grammy winner, "I love you."

In return, the Blank Space crooner kept her mouth covered as she whispered a secret message into her lover's ear.

Their on-field interaction followed the confirmation by the Chiefs for Super Bowl LVIII, which will take place next month in Las Vegas where the Chiefs will square off against the 49ers on February 11.

The Wildest Dreams singer, with his parents Ed and Donna Kelce standing next to them, gave Kelce a hearty kiss. Later, the starlet was spotted putting her arm around Ed while pointing at Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, who was on stage collecting their AFC Championship trophy.

The tight end, while on stage, passionately addressed the Chiefs' friends and family, quoting the Beastie Boys' lyrics "You've got to fight for your party right" - the same lyric he repeated last year when they won the 2023 Super Bowl.