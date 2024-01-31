Gwyneth Paltrow explains how she deals with her aggression

Gwyneth Paltrow on cope with anger on social media

Gwyneth Paltrow has recently explained how she releases her aggression.



The Iron Man star opened up about during latest Instagram Q&A when a fan questioned her about dealing with anger.

“My executive coach actually suggested that I get a plastic bat off Amazon,” said the mom-of-two.

Paltrow stated, “Sometimes when I feel really stuck with anger, I just hit stuff.”

She also pointed out that it’s important for women to have an outlet to express their feelings, however, she’s “still struggles it with” today.

“But it’s an incredibly important part of my mental health, to release anger in a healthy way,” added the Goop founder.

Paltrow also revealed unconventional ways to cope with anger, one of them included intermittent fasting.

“I have long COVID, and the way it manifests for me is very high levels of inflammation over time. So, I've been working with Dr. Cole to really focus on foods that aren't inflammatory,” mentioned Paltrow.

Therefore, the actress stated, “Lots of cooked vegetables, all kinds of protein, healthy carbs to really lower inflammation. It's been working really well.”

“This is based on my medical results and extensive testing that I've done over time,” she remarked.

Paltrow added, “It’s not meant to be advice for anybody else. It's really just what has worked for me, and it's been very powerful and very positive.”

“This is not to say I eat this way all day, every day. I eat far more than bone broth and vegetables. I eat full meals, and I also have a lot of days of eating whatever I want,” stated the actress. "