Dolly Parton addresses Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot

Dolly Parton reflects on Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot

Dolly Parton has recently addressed Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot.



Speaking to Business Insider, Parton opened up that the remake is in works after it was ended in 2022.

“They’re still working on that,” said the 78-year-old.

The country musician stated, “They’re thinking about bringing it back and revamping it.”

Parton also revealed, “I was very involved behind the scenes of the original series,” as she lived in Nashville while the show was filmed in Los Angeles.

“A lot of my work was done just conversing back and forth with the business people there,” she noted.

The music icon explained, “I have to give more people more credit on Buffy the Vampire Slayer than me. A lot of people did so much sweat on that.”

“That little show did great,” she added.

Sarah Michelle Gellar, who works as a protagonist on Buffy, pointed out, “We never saw Dolly [but] we’d get Christmas gifts in the beginning that would have our name, and I would think, ‘She doesn’t even know who I am.’”

“And then one day, someone asked her about it, and she complimented the show and my performance. I was like, ‘Oh, I can die now. Dolly Parton knows who I am and thinks I’m good,’” stated Gellar.