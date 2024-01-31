Prince Harry going against Meghan Markle to settle rift with royal family

Prince Harry has been lauded for his decision as he reportedly 'blocked' Meghan Markle from writing an explosive tell-all memoir in order to settle their rift with the royal family.
Earlier New magazine reported that an insider claimed, "Harry has openly spoken about having enough material to write a follow-up to Spare, but those plans have been scrapped. He's also put an end to Meghan's book."
Amid this surprising news, PR expert Mayah Riaz told The Mirror that this effort by the Duke of Sussex "seems to be a prudent move in their efforts to build bridges with the Royal Family."
She added, "It suggests that Harry intends to avoid further controversy and maintain a more positive relationship with his family."
New magazine also shared that Harry's idea first "didn't go down well" with the former Suits actress. However, the California-based couple eventually compromised.
The source told the publication, "Meghan could work on a book about female empowerment."
Speaking of the pair's compromise, Mayah shared, "This allows Meghan to work on a book focused on her work in championing women, rather than one that may potentially criticise or cause friction within the Royal Family."
