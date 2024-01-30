Ariana Madix fulfils 'childhood fantasy' after Chicago Musical debut

Ariana Madix made her Broadway debut and lived her childhood fantasy

Ariana Madix made her debut in Chicago Musical on Monday, January 29 at the Ambassador Theatre in the New York City.

The 38-year-old revealed that she had been associated with Broadway for as long as she can remember.

Madix grew up performing in school theatres.

Speaking of her childhood fantasy, she shared: "I keep every Playbill from every show. My mom has some of them framed.”

She opened up about pursuing theatre as her career, describing it as her “childhood dream.”

The Vanderpump Rules star noted: "I think it surprises people who maybe don't know me, but I think people who have known me for a long time remember me moving here and trying to make theatre my career. Ultimately, that's why I learned how to bartend!"

The TV personality further mentioned that she is extremely grateful for her most recent experience in Dancing with the Stars, admitting that it has really helped her stay in shape.

Speaking of the latter, the reality TV star gushed: "You have to learn so much and so much detail so quickly. That was a really good bootcamp for learning.”

The actress is all set to play the role from January 29 till March 24 at the Ambassador Theatre.

