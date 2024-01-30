'Concerned' Meghan Markle buckles up to deal with Archewell fresh blow

Meghan Markle reportedly takes charge of her firm to tackle the new financial challenges after the Archewell Productions manager Bennett Levine confirmed that he was quitting his role in less than two years.

Bennett joined Prince Harry and his wife's company as a co-ordinator in 2021 and was later promoted to manager in 2022.

However, he announced his exit on social media, writing, "I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position at Cinetic Media."

Amid the fresh blow, Closer Magazine reported that the Duchess of Sussex is "hyper-concerned about money, as well she should be, because they are spending it hand over fist and not bringing in what they'd expected."

An insider shared that Prince Harry and his wife "have blown through so much money so quickly and aren't in anything like the strong position they once were."

As per the report, the California-based couple is dealing with some crucial challenges lately, such as the deadline to "produce content and impress Netflix" before their deal ends in 2025.

Harry and Meghan, who stepped down as senior working royals in 2020, are reportedly "very nervous" as their financial struggles deepen.