Royal family announces first celebration as King Charles, Kate Middleton regain health

Royal family announces first celebration since King Charles and Kate's surgeries

Royal family has made big announcement as King Charles and Kate Middleton made good progress after their medical procedures.



The royal family's social media accounts on Tuesday announced to celebrate Queen Mary’s Dolls’ House centenary as Queen Camilla took a sigh of relief after her a tough few days.

In celebration of the milestone, the palace wrote: "To celebrate 100 years of Queen Mary’s Dolls’ House, The Queen has championed an initiative to create a modern-day miniature library. Leading writers, illustrators and binders have contributed their own handwritten manuscripts as a mirror to the books collected a century ago."



Queen Camilla and renowned writers have created a new addition to Queen Mary’s Doll’s House to celebrate its 100th anniversary.



One of the greatest treasures of the doll’s house is its library that captures the literature of the 1920s with miniature, handwritten books from famous writers of the era like Thomas Hardy.



The Queen has created a miniature library with 20 tiny manuscripts that provide a snapshot of contemporary literature in Britain to commemorate the centenary.