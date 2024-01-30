Prince William in a fix to resume royal duties

Prince William, who put family first and cut back on his duties to support his wife and kids, will resume his duties soon after getting a thumbs up from Kate Middleton as she still needs her company, care and attention while continuing her recuperation at home.

Princess Kate and her father-in-law King Charles III have both been discharged from hospital after their medical procedures, but William seems to be in a fix to resume his royal duties.



Th Prince of Wales, who welcomed his sweet wife with teary eyes, will begin to achieve his royal task once Kate's care and recovery have settled, according to a new report.

The future Queen is not expected to return to official duties until after Easter, however the heir to the throne will take the charge after Kate begins feeling well.

The exact details of Kate's condition have not been revealed but the palace said previously it was not cancer-related and that the Princess wished her personal medical information to remain private.



Royal family's social media accounts shared the first photo of King Charles soon after he left the hospital, but the palace did not post Kate's picture to delight fans who are restless to catch a glimpse of their beloved royal.