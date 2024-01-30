Cher faces disappointment as judge rules against conservatorship for Elijah Blue Allman

Cher fears for son Elijah's life, expresses concern over denied conservatorship.

Cher's plea for a temporary conservatorship over her son, Elijah Blue Allman, was rejected by Judge Jessica A. Uzcategui on Monday.

Despite the legendary singer's concerns for her son's well-being, the court ruled that there was insufficient evidence to suggest that the 47-year-old recovering addict couldn't manage his own affairs and finances.

Judge Uzcategui emphasized that there was no apparent "lack of capacity" on Elijah Blue's part to handle his life, and she saw "no urgency" in granting the guardianship.

The court learned that Elijah Blue is currently living a drug-free life and has even rented an apartment for himself.

Appearing remotely via video link, the 77-year-old superstar sounded dejected as she introduced herself to the courtroom.

Expressing her concern for her son's well-being amid his past struggles with substance abuse and mental health issues, Cher's plea aimed to ensure Blue's safety.

Despite this setback, the court's decision stands as a blow for her, who argued that her son was unfit to care for himself.

The judge's ruling reflects a determination that, at least for now, he is deemed capable of managing his own life.

Elijah appeared in court alongside his wife, Marieangela King. Despite their familial connection, neither her nor Elijah exchanged smiles during the proceedings.



King had previously expressed strong reservations about Cher's suitability as the head of a conservatorship, going so far as to state in court documents that she would be "categorically unfit to serve" in such a role, even if one were to be implemented.