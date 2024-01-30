Nicki Minaj promises to deliver more blows to Megan Thee Stallion in heated rap battle

Nicki Minaj declares war with Megan Thee Stallion in fiery diss track.

Nicki Minaj has reportedly escalated her feud with Megan Thee Stallion, taking aim at her rival's vulnerabilities and preparing to unleash further blows, according to an insider.

The 41-year-old Super Bass rapper recently reignited tensions with Megan by releasing her diss track Big Foot over the weekend.

The song is laden with digs, including references to Megan's alleged cosmetic surgery, sparking a significant online reaction and inadvertently involving Australian actress Ruby Rose in the drama.

A source close to Nicki suggests that this is only the beginning of their public spat.

The Anaconda rapper is allegedly gearing up to intensify the conflict, with the intention of metaphorically 'drowning' her fellow artist with additional verbal punches.

The source suggests that while Nicki may appear in the wrong publicly, her unapologetic stance reflects only what the public is permitted to see, with behind-the-scenes dynamics being even more contentious.



According to the insider, Megan has reportedly formed an alliance with Cardi B to criticize her, but the Super Freaky Girl, being a veteran in the industry, has emphasized the need for respect toward those who paved the way for them.

The tensions escalated when Megan targeted her husband and brother in a provocative manner, prompting Nicki to respond with heightened intensity.

The source indicates that this ongoing feud is likely just the beginning, with Nicki prepared to escalate the conflict further.