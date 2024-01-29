Daisy Ridley explains why she was disappointed to The Rise of Skywalker response

Daisy Ridley addresses The Rise of Skywalker response

Daisy Ridley has recently explained why she was upset to The Rise of Skywalker response.



While speaking on Happy Sad Confused podcast, Ridley shared her thoughts on conflicting reaction from the fans.

“I think it’s still upsetting ‘cause you don’t want people to feel like you’ve not served the thing that they’re a fan of,” said the actress.

Ridley talked about The Last Jedi and remarked, “Rian’s one is super divisive, and the last one is super divisive.”

However, the actress pointed out that the criticism “didn’t change how I felt about it”.

Ridley, who is going to return as Rey in new Star Wars movie, disclosed that she was stunned to be called for Star Wars project so soon after The Rise of SkyWalker, which was released in 2019.

“I thought maybe in a little while – pop in, say hi, pop out again. The timeline was a surprise to me,” added the actress.

Earlier, the director of new SW movie, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy discussed about the movie, saying, “I’m very thrilled about the project because I feel what we’re about to create is something very special.”

“We’re in 2024 now, and it’s about time that we had a woman come forward to shape a story in a galaxy far, far away,” she stated.