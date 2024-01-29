King Charles discharged from hospital following successful surgery

King Charles was discharged from the London Clinic following the successful corrective treatment of an enlarged prostate, Buckingham Palace has confirmed on Monday.

In an official statement, the Monarch's spokesperson shared, "The King was this afternoon discharged from hospital following planned medical treatment and has rescheduled forthcoming public engagements to allow for a period of private recuperation."

The statement continued, "He would like to thank the medical team and all those involved in supporting his hospital visit, and is grateful for all the kind messages he has received in recent days," Buckingham Palace said in a statement."

On January 26, Queen Camilla confirmed that Charles is 'doing well' after he underwent successful enlarged prostate surgery.

Notable, Earlier today, Kensington Palace also confirmed that Princess Kate has returned home to Windsor to continue her recovery from abdominal surgery.

The statement read, "The Prince and Princess wish to say a huge thank you to the entire team at The London Clinic, especially the dedicated nursing staff, for the care they have provided.

"The Wales family continues to be grateful for the well wishes they have received from around the world."