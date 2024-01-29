Snoop Dogg puts messy past with Donald Trump behind him

Snoop Dogg expresses 'love and respect' for Donald Trump

Snoop Dogg has come clean about his views on former president Donald Trump on Sunday, January 29.

In a recent interview with The Times, the rapper exclusively revealed that he had put his days of trolling behind him.

He explicitly mentioned that Donald Trump has only done “great things” for him, adding: “Donald Trump? He ain’t done nothing wrong to me.”

He went on to talk about the time when Trump had “pardoned Michael Harris,” who was also the co-founder of Snoop’s first label as well as Death Row, who had been penalised for drug offences.

He undoubtedly admitted that he had “nothing but love and respect for Donald Trump.”

Previously, Dogg had repeatedly called out the former president for his controversial views and has on many occasions, raised questions about him, let alone releasing a music video featuring BADBADNOTGOOD.

In the video, Snoop could be seen pointing a gun towards a clown dressed like Trump.

The video did raise eyebrows as the former president’s lawyer demanded for an apology and it came down to Trump suggesting Snoop’s arrest.

The American actor and rapper couldn’t resist but point finger towards the latter in another video, where he could be seen chanting outside the White House, “F*** the president.”