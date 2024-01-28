King Charles halts royal engagements for one month amid recovery

King Charles reportedly halted his royal engagements for a month following his corrective procedure for an enlarged prostate.

As per Sky News, the Monarch will commence his royal duties after a "period of recuperation."

The report further stated that the King will look after the matters of state while staying in the London Clinic.

Earlier, on January 26, Queen Camilla confirmed that Charles is 'doing well' after he underwent successful enlarged prostate surgery.

As per ITV's Chris Ship, the Queen consort said, "He's fine, thank you," as she left the hospital on a Friday evening.

Since then, Camilla has paid three visits to the Monarch at the hospital, who is expected to stay under medical supervision for a few days.

On the day of King Charles's operation, Buckingham Palace released an official statement, informing that the Monarch "would like to thank all those who have sent their good wishes over the past week and is delighted to learn that his diagnosis is having a positive impact on public health awareness."

Notably, another senior royal figure, Princess Kate, is also recovering at the same hospital as she underwent a successful abdominal surgery.