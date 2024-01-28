Dakota Johnson admits she was initially skeptical about starring in Madame Web

Dakota Johnson took quite a bit convincing to star in her first superhero film, Madame Web.

The 34-year-old actress is set to star as the titular hero, Cassandra Web in the upcoming superhero thriller set in the Spider-Man universe.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, the Fifty Shades of Grey actress revealed she was offered the film in 2021 by director SJ Clarkson, shortly after she had finished filming The Lost Daughter.

“I got sent this script, and I was like, ‘I don’t know about me being a superhero,’” she told the outlet.

However, Dakota explained she was fascinated by the character because of her unique superpowers. “I was sort of mystified by her powers. I felt like, ‘Oh, I really would love to see that superhero. I would love to see a young woman whose superpower is her mind.’”

In the comics, Cassandra Web possessed psychic abilities, including telepathy, clairvoyance, and prescience.

Madame Web is set to release in theatres of Feb. 14. It stars an ensemble cast of Sydney Sweeney, Isabel Merced, Emma Roberts, and Johnson.