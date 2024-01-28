Martin Scorsese expresses his concerns over moviegoing experience

Martin Scorsese reveals what puts him off while watching movies in theatres

Martin Scorsese has recently explained why he cannot watch his own movies during public screenings.



In a new interview with Variety, the Killers of the Flower Moon director said, “I’m short and there’s always a big person in front of me.”

The director revealed that he “really enjoys seeing films in Imax as he gets older”.

“You go in, you can sit up in the back and you’re sort of looking up,” mentioned Martin.

The movie-maker pointed out, “Regular screenings, I have found the audiences becoming a bit more raucous than they used to be. But maybe it’s always like in the ’50s when we used to yell back at the screen.”

However, Martin added, “It’s very important to me to support films while they’re on the big screen.”

“I just wait a while,” he concluded.

Elsewhere in the interview, Martin, whose Killers movie earns 10 Oscar nominations this year, addressed critics review about his nearly 3 1/2-hour long movie.

“Many people seem to go with it. Some people say, ‘I want to see it again,’” he told the outlet.

Martin mentioned, “Not every film is for every person. Not every novel is for every reader, not every painting, etc.”

He stated, “This one felt right [at this length], and I felt that while I was watching it. I felt inside of it.”