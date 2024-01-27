Shehbaz responds to Bilawal's US-style debate challenge to Nawaz

(From left to right) PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and three-time former prime minister Nawaz Sharif. — AFP/File

It should have been better if PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari had invited three-time former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to inspect Sindh instead of debate challenge, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif remarked while responding to ex-foreign minister’s dare on Saturday.

A heated war of words between the two key allies in the former Pakistan Democratic Movement-led government — the coalition of more than a dozen parties — escalated further as the country braces for the upcoming elections, scheduled to be held on February 8.

It is pertinent to mention here that the PML-N leadership, after the end of the PDM-led government, has been criticising the PPP over its “poor performance” in Sindh, where the party has been ruling for over 15 years.



In line with the Western democracies, Bilawal — PPP-P’s candidate for prime minister's office — dared PML-N supremo to debate anywhere before February 8 to provide voters with crucial insights into their plans.

Ending his four-year self-imposed exile in London, Nawaz — three-time former prime minister — returned to Pakistan to take a fourth shot at power.

Taking to his X handle, formerly known as Twitter, Bilawal said: “I invite the PM candidate of @pmln_org, @NawazSharifMNS, to engage in a debate with me anytime, anywhere before Feb 8.”

He further said globally, presidential and prime ministerial candidates participate in televised debates, providing voters with crucial insights into their plans.

“This transparency is vital for an informed electorate ahead of the voting process,” he added.

Addressing a public rally in Rawalpindi, the PML-N president, without naming Bilawal, said: “A political leader and my friend said he wanted to have a debate with Nawaz Sharif.”

“I want to tell them who have a complaint that the lion is not hunting that they will find out on February 8.”

Eying on regaining his party’s lost glory in Punjab, the PPP chairman has been holding mass public gatherings in Punjab these days.

Addressing the public gathering, the PML-N president also highlighted the services of his party’s supremo and said: “Nawaz Sharif provided free medicines in Punjab hospitals.”

On the occasion, the ex-prime minister also slammed the performance of the former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led Imran Khan's government.

“What did the PTI do in its tenure,” he asked the participants.

He hoped that the PML-N would sweep the upcoming elections and Nawaz would return to power for the fourth time.