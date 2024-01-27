Prince Harry, Meghan Markle forced to become 'royals for hire'?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle - who made a surprise red carpet appearance in Jamaica this week - have sparked massive reactions with their stunt.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's move has given birth to many questions about their next move, with several people speculating the couple's future plans.

A royal commentator, according to Express UK, has claimed that Meghan and Harry - who posed with Paramount CEO Brian Robbins at the premiere of the new film Bob Marley: One Love - could become "royals for hire" in order to finance their lavish lifestyle in Montecito.

The couple, who were invited by Robbins, travelled on the same private jet and shared a hotel with executives from Paramount Pictures. The move suggests as Paramount may be the next brand on the list for Meghan and Harry as their partnership with Netflix may expire next year.

Last summer, audio giant Spotify and the Sussexes also ended deal after producing just one series of the Duchess's podcast Archetypes together.

It's being claimed that the mortgage on the former working royals' multi-million dollar mansion in Montecito and approximately £3 million per year for round-the-clock security could be putting pressure on them to forge new partnerships.



While the Duke is believed to have been left a substantial sum of money by his late mother Princess Diana, and an inheritance from the late Queen Elizabeth,