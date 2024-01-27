Taylor Swift mulls over 'giving up career' following deepfake images

Taylor Swift, who recently became the latest victim of deepfake explicit images, is reportedly struggling to move forward in her thriving music career.



In conversation with The Mirror, celebrity psychic and astrologer Inbaal Honigman claimed that the global music icon "is truly devastated" and is "in two minds about her entire career."

Speaking of Swift's inner feelings, the expert revealed that a "tarot card of heartbreak and hard choices" comes out.

Inbaal shared her deep analysis of the card, saying, it means "Taylor is truly devastated by the news that anyone would take the time and effort to create something so grotesque and demeaning".

The card reader further explained that the Lover singer "is thinking that giving up her career would be an awful choice, but staying in a career that can result in this happening, is just as bad."

Inbaal added that the 34-year-old musician is in two minds about her entire career. She added, "Taylor isn't sure how to move forward at all."



As per earlier reports, Swift's AI-generated photos left his family, friends and fans 'furious' and it was suggested that the singer should take legal action against the predators.