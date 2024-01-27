Princess Diana would be 'apalled' at Prince Harry for abandoning royal family

Former butler of Princess Diana believes that the late mother of Prince William and Prince Harry wouldn't be pleased with her younger son.

Speaking to the Daily Express on behalf of Slingo, Paul Burrell denounced the Duke of Sussex for not being there for the royal family as they currently grapple with health crisis.

For the unversed, Kate Middleton and King Charles are currently admitted to a hospital following their respective surgeries; the Princess of Wales underwent abdominal surgery, while the King got treatment for his enlarged prostrate.

Also Read: King Charles' health scare triggers Diana's death trauma for Prince Harry?

The former palace aide deemed it “sad” that Prince William, who is left alone to look after the palace affairs, can’t rely on his estranged brother for help in these trying times.

"[Harry and Meghan] could have stepped up to the plate and filled those roles but they opted out. When William needs him right now, he is not there,” Burrell expressed.

“That's the biggest sadness and Diana would be appalled that Harry didn’t come forward and offer his brother some help.

"That should have happened but it won’t happen,” the butler added.