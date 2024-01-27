Michelle Yeoh reveals TWO singers convinced her for upcoming Wicked movie

Michelle Yeoh opens up about who convinced her for Wicked movie musical

Michelle Yeoh has recently explained there were two celebs who convinced her to do a role in upcoming Wicked movie.



During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon earlier this week, the Oscar winner recalled she was hesitant to join the Wicked cast mainly because of singing in front of the camera.

When Fallon mentioned he didn’t know Yeoh could sing, to this, the actress replied, “Neither did I.”

“When Jon M. Chu (director) called me, he says, 'I really wanted to you to do this for me, with me, read the script,’ and I'm like ‘Jon, for you? Yes! Send me the script!’” stated Everything Everywhere actress.

Yeoh mentioned, “I read the script and I call him and I go ‘Jon, you realise she sings, right?’ And he goes, 'Uh-huh,' ... I don't sing.’ He's like, 'Eh, don't worry.’”

Chu then collaborated with Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, who sent her a personal video.

In the beginning of the clip, Chu said, “Hi, Michelle, I just have two people here who really want to talk to you and tell you why you should be here.”

“And it was Ariana and Cynthia. [They were like] 'It's imperative, it's imperative that you come and join us.' Imperative was the royal word,” pointed out Yeoh.

The Crazy Rich Asians star added, “Cynthia and Ariana are like angels. When you walk on [set] and hear them sing, it's like you've gone to heaven.”

Meanwhile, Wicked is split into two parts, with Wicked: Part One expected to release in theatres on November 27 and Part Two is going to be released in November 2025.