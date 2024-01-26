Bryan Dallas Howard shares two cents on Taylor Swift-Argylle conspiracy

Bryan Dallas Howard reflects on Taylor Swift-Argylle conspiracy

Bryce Dallas Howard has recently weighed in on Taylor Swift Argylle conspiracy theory.



During an appearance on The Graham Norton Show on Friday, Howard, who plays author Elly Conway in the new Argylle movie, addressed speculations of Swift’s involvement in writing the book that inspired the movie.

Howard stated, “We can’t pretend she was involved. The reality is she was in many ways a great inspiration.”

It is reported that the upcoming spy movie is based on Elly Conway’s new novel, as Elly is considered a pseudonym for Swift.

“She is a cat lady, she’s got this awesome backpack with a cat in that she walks around with, she loves a good argyle sweater, and there is a sort of unapologetic dorkiness about her,” explained the 42-year-old.

Howard added, “That’s a little bit like what my character is like.”

The Help actress is not the only who denied rumours of Swift’s involvement in the book.

Argylle’s director Matthew Vaughn also spoke up in an interview with Rolling Stone.

Vaughn remarked, “There is a real book and it's a really good book.”

“And there is an Elly Conway who wrote the book, but it's not Taylor Swift,” clarified the movie-maker.

Vaughn pointed out, “I did read the conspiracies and I was like, wow, they don't leave a stone unturned! But it's not Taylor Swift. She definitely didn't write the book.”

Meanwhile, Argylle is slated to release in theatres on February 2.