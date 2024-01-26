Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's couple threat to Royal Family After Jamaica visit

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, after their unexpected trip to Jamaica, have been accused by a royal expert of endangering the Royal Family.



Richard Fitzwilliams, a royal specialist for GB News, shared his opinions with Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness over Meghan and Harry's meeting with the man who seeks to depose King Charles as head of state.

Richard Fitzwilliams said: “As far as this is concerned, the Sussexes, they’ve posed a threat to the Royal Family if they are not in work, which at the moment they don't seem to be."

“It is unfortunate that they are deeply bitter if they don't have work, and they don't seem to have very much work to me.”

The royal expert went on saying, the Hollywood Reporter called Meghan and Harry losers, “then they are a threat because the only way they can get money is by trashing the Royal Family, which is what they've done.”

About their alleged surprise visit to the island, the royal expert said: “I see this visit to Jamaica as a bit of grandstanding, which has specifically been planned because they do absolutely nothing which isn't planned in advance very, very carefully.”

“I think the Sussexes do absolutely nothing that is not intentional.”



