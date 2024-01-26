Reese Witherspoon, Ava Phillippe exhibit mother-daughter bond in Paris

Reese Witherspoon and Ava Phillippe at Paris Fashion Week

Reese Witherspoon and Ava Phillippe may seem like twins gracing Paris Fashion Week but they are not.



The Morning presentation star attended Fendi's Haute Couture presentation on Thursday with her 24-year-old daughter, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Ryan Phillippe.

The two looked stylish and at ease.

The 47-year-old Witherspoon chose an elegant dress with a high collar and a flared skirt. She accessorised the one-piece with large sunglasses and gold-bottomed slingback heels.

The rising star Ava, who frequently attends Fashion Week, opted for a colourful look.

She stood out in the front row wearing a yellow turtleneck top that, like her mother, she accessorised with grey shorts, a trench coat, white heels, and sunglasses.

However, their appearances matched in more ways than just shades. Along with their vibrant handbags, Witherspoon and Phillippe were decked up in red and baby blue, respectively.

The duo of lookalikes first posed outside the venue before entering and taking up first row seats close to Zendaya, who looked stunning in a gown that appeared to be inspired by Dune and had baby fringe.

After spending a romantic evening together at the Critics Choice Awards on January 14, Witherspoon and Ava are making their fashion circuit debut.