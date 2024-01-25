Hugh Jackman says goodbye to wolverine as 'Deadpool 3' wraps filming

Hugh Jackman recently took to social media to announce the wrap of filming, sharing a heartfelt farewell to his iconic adamantium claws and his on-screen "best mate" Ryan Reynolds.

In an Instagram post captioned "it's time to shave," Jackman shared a behind-the-scenes photo of himself and Reynolds, both looking worse for wear in their respective costumes.

Reynolds' Deadpool sports his usual red and black suit, but this time with added grime and what appears to be a healthy dose of fake blood. Jackman, meanwhile, rocks his classic Wolverine look, though the telltale yellow of his suit is also dulled by a layer of movie magic grime.

The actor thanked Shawn Levy, the film's director, and Ryan Reynolds, 47, in the message that went along with it. He also talked about the aspects of filming the superhero movie that he won't forget.

“What a ride! I’ve loved every minute of making this movie. Well … not the 4a training or the steamed fish and veg 4 x a day for 6 months but the other 93.2%,” he wrote.

“A collective thank you to the entire cast and crew. You are all aces! If you’re reading this and think I mean you, I do. To two of my best mates @vancityreynolds and @slevydirect I literally couldn’t have done this without you. LITERALLY! July 26th can’t come soon enough. Time to shave.”

In addition, Reynolds wrote a post on the conclusion of the movie and mentioned his friendship with Jackman and Levy, 55.

Alongside a cheeky photo of his crotch area in Deadpool's red bodysuit, the Welcome to Wrexham star wrote, "The suit hides blood. Also sweat… But today, with Deadpool wrapping, it’s mostly tears. A giant and forever thanks to the cast and crew of our film who battled wind, rain, strikes and @thehughjackman… all under the stalwart leadership of @slevydirect."

"I got to make a movie with my closest pals and that doesn’t happen very often. See ya July 26th… ," he added