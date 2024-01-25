Selena Gomez wins fan's heart with this beautiful gesture

Selena Gomez has captured the hearts of fans worldwide by fulfilling a cancer patient's yearning to meet the megastar.



Timothy Bobrovitsky first shared a video on Tiktok in which he expressed his desire to meet the vocalist of Ice Cream.

“I have Stage 4 cancer in my lungs and my leg and everywhere else. I really need your help to make my childhood dreams come true."

He explained how much he was a fan of the Only Murders in the Building star, "If you know anything about me, you know that I am Selena Gomez’s No. 1 fan, stan, everything, I swear to God."

“One of my bucket list items since having cancer has always been to either meet Selena Gomez or just be recognized. Even if she saw this video, honestly, I could die peacefully," the 23-year-old continued.

He concluded the video, saying, “We don’t have Make a Wish in Canada, so I can’t really do that. This is my little Make a Wish, so make it happen for me please!”

The video quickly gained popularity and had close to 6 million views; ironically, one of those views featured Selena's close friend Nicola Peltz Beckham. "Sent it to her," she said in a comment beneath the post.

After watching the touching video, the Emmy-nominated actress shared a split-screen response to Timothy's work. But Selena later took down the post.