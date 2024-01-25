Tom Hollander recalls mix-up that got him Tom Holland’s ‘7-Figure’ cheque

Tom Hollander was in for a shock when he received a whopping seven-digit cheque for Tom Holland.

The White Lotus star, 56, appeared on Late Night With Seth Meyers, in which he shared how he is often mistaken for the Marvel actor, 27, due to their similar last names.

During the interview, he recalled that the accounts department of his agency, which briefly represented Holland, accidentally sent them the Spider-Man star’s seven-figure bonus check for an Avengers film.

“I went to see my friend who was doing theatre in England. I sat smugly in the audience just having done a BBC show for $30,000,” he narrated.

“I got an email from the agency saying, ‘Payment advice, your first box office bonus for The Avengers.’ And I thought, I don’t think I’m in The Avengers,” Hollander continued. “It was an astonishing amount of money.”



The Night Manager actor explained, “It was not his salary. It was his first box-office bonus. Not the whole box-office bonus, the first one.”

Hollander said Holland was only “20 or something” in age so his “feeling of smugness” that he had during the first half of his BBC show “disappeared very quickly.”

“But that’s showbiz,” he continued. “It’s up, it’s down, it’s hero, it’s zero.”