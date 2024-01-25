Kate Middleton's mother, sister rally to help Prince William with kids

Kate Middleton's mother and sister are said to have a hands on approach with children

Kate Middleton’s parents Carole and Michael Middleton as well as her younger sister Pippa have been rallying around the royal after she underwent a successful abdominal surgery.

According to royal author Ingrid Seward, while speaking to Hello!, the Middleton family have remained a tight unit in the face of Kate’s medical ailment.

While Princess Kate’s husband, Prince William has canceled his arrangements to give time to their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, Seward said that it would not be surprising if Kate’s family came in to support the Prince of Wales.

"The Middletons are a really close family and Carole is a very hands-on grandmother, and I'm sure she will be at the helm. She often picks the kids up," she said.

She insisted that the children would be in great care of both families, with Prince William having a hands on approach to parenting, making it an unproblematic arrangement to hold down the fort until Princess Kate returns home.

"Pippa has children of her own now, but I'm sure she will help by offering to have the kids round for tea and that kind of thing."

Ingrid said: "William is incredibly supportive as a husband. It's pretty unusual for the Prince of Wales to cancel engagements because his wife isn't well – that certainly wouldn't have happened in the past – but he's a modern man whose family is more important to him than anything else."