IHC 'temporarily restores' DC Islamabad's authority to issue MPO

View of the Islamabad High Court. — Geo News

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court Thursday temporarily restored the deputy commissioner Islamabad's authority to issue the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO).

The verdict was issued by a two-member bench comprising IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri.

The verdict came after the high court suspended the decision of its single bench to stop DC Islamabad from issuing the MPO order. It instead issued a notice to the parties on the appeal of the chief commissioner and others against the decision.

The court has, therefore, temporarily restored the authority of DC Islamabad following the application for an injunction.

Last month, Justice Babar Sattar's single bench declared DC Islamabad's authority to issue MPO illegal "null and void" pertaining to the case of arresting Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Shehryar Afridi and Shandana Gulzar under the order.

Following the development, the chief commissioner and home secretary filed an intra-court appeal against the single bench's decision, on which the court issued notices to the parties.

Justice Sattar's court said DC Islamabad does not have the authority to issue 3 MPOs, the authority of 3 POs should be vested only in the federal cabinet.

The IHC then disposed of Afridi and Gulzar's petition, declaring Section 18 of the 3MPO Act, 1980 as illegal.