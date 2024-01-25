Tommy Fury discloses experience of 'extreme pain' after celebrating Bambi first birthday

The 24-year-old professional boxer shared the news on Instagram from his hospital

On Wednesday, Tommy Fury disclosed that he underwent surgery after covertly dealing with a hand injury for the past four years.

The 24-year-old professional boxer shared the news on Instagram from his hospital bed, expressing relief that he finally opted for surgery to address the injury he had been avoiding for years.

The father-of-one revealed that the persistent issue had caused him 'extreme pain,' leading to the avoidance of using his right hand during boxing matches.

However, he conveyed his readiness and excitement to get back on track after the surgery.

Alongside a picture of him in hospital, he wrote: 'Since 2019 I have been dealing with a hand injury that I’ve never spoken about/shared online.

'Since my third professional fight I have been trying to manage this injury, training and fighting through extreme pain which lead to me often not being able to use my right hand at all.

'For the last four weeks of my last camp I trained solely with my left hand until fight night.

'This morning I underwent the surgery I’ve been putting off for years as I know this is the only way my hand will heal and that I can move forward with my boxing career.

'I’m excited for my recovery journey and so ready to be back feeling and giving 100% in 2024.'

His beloved fiancée Molly-Mae Hague commented three red hearts to share her support.

Tommy and Molly celebrated Bambi's first birthday on Tuesday, as the mother-of-one gushed over how proud she is of her.



The Love Island couple, both 24, who met on series five of the show, welcomed their first child together in 2023