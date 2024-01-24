Prince Harry, Meghan Markle concerned for publicity amid royal health crisis

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's recent Jamaica trip was dubbed a 'publicity stunt' amid the royal health crisis.

In conversation with Express.co.uk, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams claimed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex "clearly staged this appearance in Jamaica because they knew it would get a huge amount of publicity during a difficult week for the royal family."

For the unversed, Princess Kate recently underwent a 'planned abdominal surgery' and is currently admitted to hospital for recovery.

Meanwhile, King Charles is all set to be admitted to the hospital for an enlarged prostate treatment in the coming days.

The royal commentator branded Harry and Meghan 'unreliable' after the California-based couple made a striking appearance at the red carpet premiere of Bob Marley: One Love during the Monarch and Catherine's serious health problems.

Richard shared, "It will reinforce the royal family’s views that they are not to be trusted and it seems a deliberate ploy by the couple to remind the wider world of the pull their brand could have had in the Commonwealth."