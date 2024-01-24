Priyanka Chopra erases evidence of double date with Joe Jonas, Stormi Bree

Joe Jonas has been speculated to be dating model Stormi Bree ever since his divorce from Sophie Turner

Priyanka Chopra was caught trying to cover up her tracks.

On Monday, Priyanka posted a photo to her Instagram Stories seemingly featuring brother-in-law Joe Jonas and his rumoured new girlfriend Stormi Bree.

However, she swiftly took down the photo not soon after.

The since-deleted snapshot showed four hands toasting with champagne flutes in a restaurant. Though faces weren’t visible, eagle-eyed fans recognized a tattoo on one of those hands, which looked suspiciously similar to Stormi’s.

Though the Quantico star deleted the snap, fans weren’t going to let her get away with it so easily.

“Priyanka possibly soft launching Joe and Stormi with her Insta story and deleting it is so funny,” one person tweeted, while another urged, “I mean – we all know! Post a picture together already!”

Others teased Priyanka for not getting “the secret memo.”

Joe and Stormi first sparked romance speculations in early January after jetting off from Cabo San Lucas to Aspen, Colorado, where they were first spotted having dinner together at Casa Tua Aspen.

The next day, the duo hit the snowy slopes for some skiing, which Stormi later gushed over as a very “special” time on her Instagram.

It appears that Priyanka has been supporting the new rumoured romance since day one as one fan observed, "Priyanka liked this and you guys recently followed each other so I guess you and Joe are official official.”