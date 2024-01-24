Prince Edward hits out at men in surprise speech

Prince Edward raised eyebrows with his comments about men in a surprising speech during an official visit to South Africa at the British High Commission in Pretoria on Monday.

The Duke of Edinburgh, who's younger brother of King Charles, said: "I know the world is not in a happy place at the moment. If I can be quite frank, men aren't doing a very good job at the moment."

Prince Prince William and Harry's uncle went on expressing his true feelings in public, saying: "So therefore I am not particularly happy about standing up here and speaking [as a man]."

Sophie's husband left many in surprise with his remarks amid Prince Andrew and Harry's controversies, saying: "But I will say there is more that binds us together, more that brings us together, than separates us."



Prince Edward was seemingly talking in the context of global conflicts, but some took it as an opportunity to link it with his own relatives, Andrew and Harry, who are making headlines these days.

Disgraced royal Prince Andrew has been out of sight since Jefferey Epstein's new documents were released by court in December.

The late Queen's favourite son Andrew was stripped of most of his titles and removed from royal duties due to a scandal over his friendship with U.S. financier Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted sex offender, and a related sex assault allegation.



On the other hands, Edward's nephew Prince Harry is facing backlash and being mocked on live TV shows for his stunts with his wife Meghan in the US as he's accusing some of the royals not doing justice with all.

However, a source told MailOnline: "the Prince was "reflecting on the need to build bridges and not allow conflict to drive communities apart". Edward's wife Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, campaigns about the disproportionate impact of conflict on women and girls.



Prince Edward and Sophie enhanced their royal duties while Princess Kate remains in hospital following abdominal surgery and his brother King Charles is set to be operated for an enlarged prostate next week.