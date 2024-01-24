Prince William, Kate Middleton mulling over ‘pricey’ deal amid health woes

Prince William and Kate Middleton may be making a pricey deal as they reportedly plan on moving into Royal Lodge from their Adelaide Cottage.

According to several reports King Charles requested Prince Andrew to vacate his 30-room mansion which was becoming quite expensive for the disgraced royal to maintain.

Moreover, rumours suggested that the Prince and Princess of Wales may be eyeing Andrew’s residence for their growing family.

Now, with Catherine, Princess of Wales recovering in the hospital after a 'planned abdominal surgery,' the royal couple may need a bigger space and a bigger staff to function.

Read More: Prince Andrew ‘scheming’ to secure Royal Lodge amid Sarah Ferguson’s health



“It’s no secret that William and Kate have been trying to secure Royal Lodge for their family. They are in desperate need of a larger property to accommodate their household,” a source previously told Express.co.uk.



However, royal author Robert Hardman wrote in his new book that the move “might happen but it’s not planned.”

Hardman also suggested that the couple is “extremely happy” in their four-bedroom cottage and they are there “a family with total privacy and without lots of staff.”

Although, Express UK insider revealed, “The wheels finally seem to be in motion to remove Andrew from the property which William and Kate welcome and support wholeheartedly.”

Read More: William, Kate ‘urging’ King Charles to evict Prince Andrew over hidden motive



It remains to be seen if the disgraced royal moves out of the residence as he is more “determined” to stay given health woes of ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, who still lives with him.

The Mirror previously reported the monarch has given his disgraced brother to prove that he can come up with the necessary funds to maintain the residence.

If Andrew were to move, William and Kate would have to foot the bill of some very expensive repairs.