Kate Middleton's absence won't 'faze' Prince William

Kate Middleton's absence from her family may not phase Prince William in taking care of their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.



As the Princess of Wales recovers from an abdominal surgery in the hospital, it meant the Prince of Wales having to step up even more,

However, a source close to the family told Hello! that because Prince William has always been a "hands-on" parent, he "won’t be fazed" over having to take care of the children on his own.

"He is a regular at the school gate and events and he's very hands-on as a dad, so being in charge while Kate is away won't faze him," the source said.

"They often do things as a full family unit and he's very confident looking after the kids.

"Everyone was very shocked and concerned when they heard. The Lambrook parents are a close-knit group and William and Kate have absolutely become part of it, so I'm certain their class groups will be rallying round to offer any help they can."