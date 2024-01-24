Chris Young arrested for assaulting official while under the influence: report

Chris Young arrested for assaulting official at Nashville bar

Chris Young has been arrested following an alleged altercation at a Nashville bar.

According to People, the 38-year-old country star has been charged with disorderly conduct, assaulting a police office and resisting arrest at the DawgHouse Saloon on Monday, Jan. 22.

He allegedly struck an agent from Alcoholic Beverage Commission on the shoulder after following them from Tin Roof to the DawgHouse.

Young was accompanied by his friends at Tin Roof when the agents arrived to the bar to conduct a compliance check.

After they left to check on DawgHouse, the Tomorrow singer followed the officials with his friends, where he laid hands on one and “struck” him on the shoulder.

He also began “yelling and screaming” at the agents, according to the affidavit obtained by the outlet. The singer was eventually “physically detained” by the two officials.

It is believed that the singer has been intoxicated at the time of brawl, owing to his “slurred” speech and “blood shot” eyes.

As of now, The Man I Want To Be artist has been released on bonds of $250 for the disorderly conduct charge, $1,000 for the resisting arrest charge and $1,250 for the assault charge.

He will make a court appearance on Feb. 16.