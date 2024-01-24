Ozzy Osbourne says 'I couldn't live without' wife Sharon after suicide attempt

file footage

Ozzy Osbourne dished on his feelings for his wife Sharon on The Osbourne’s Podcast.



The 75-year-old singer posted a teaser from the latest episode of their podcast on Tuesday, Jan. 23, where he opened up about their relationship.

“Sharon is like my soulmate, sometimes I love her, sometimes I don't love her, sometimes I'm angry with her,” the Black Sabbath frontman claimed, “sometimes I'm crazy about her, sometimes I'm very jealous of her, sometimes I wanna f****** kill her,” prompting a wide-eyed reaction from the television personality.

However, Ozzy noted, “Through it all, at the end of the day, I love her more than anything in the world”.

“Put it this way, I couldn't live without her, I don't wanna live without her. And my love for her now is bigger than it ever has been.”

Sharon added: “Ditto”.

The Paranoid singer’s confession comes after Sharon revealed that she tried to take her own life after discovering her husband’s years-long fling with hair stylist Michelle Yung.

“I just thought ‘My kids are older, they are fine and can take care of themselves,’” she told in a recent interview with Jane Moore.

“So I took an overdose and locked myself in the bedroom. The maid tried to come in to clean the room and saw me,” she added.

Then then-estranged couple briefly separated for a few months in 2016, however, eventually ended up reconciling and have been going strong ever since.