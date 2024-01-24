 
Thursday January 25, 2024
Ozzy Osbourne says 'I couldn't live without' wife Sharon after suicide attempt

Sharon Osbourne recently revealed she tried to take her own life after discovering Ozzy's affair in 2016

By Nola Miller
January 24, 2024

file footage

Ozzy Osbourne dished on his feelings for his wife Sharon on The Osbourne’s Podcast.

The 75-year-old singer posted a teaser from the latest episode of their podcast on Tuesday, Jan. 23, where he opened up about their relationship.

“Sharon is like my soulmate, sometimes I love her, sometimes I don't love her, sometimes I'm angry with her,” the Black Sabbath frontman claimed, “sometimes I'm crazy about her, sometimes I'm very jealous of her, sometimes I wanna f****** kill her,” prompting a wide-eyed reaction from the television personality.

However, Ozzy noted, “Through it all, at the end of the day, I love her more than anything in the world”.

“Put it this way, I couldn't live without her, I don't wanna live without her. And my love for her now is bigger than it ever has been.”

Sharon added: “Ditto”.

The Paranoid singer’s confession comes after Sharon revealed that she tried to take her own life after discovering her husband’s years-long fling with hair stylist Michelle Yung.

“I just thought ‘My kids are older, they are fine and can take care of themselves,’” she told in a recent interview with Jane Moore.

“So I took an overdose and locked myself in the bedroom. The maid tried to come in to clean the room and saw me,” she added. 

Then then-estranged couple briefly separated for a few months in 2016, however, eventually ended up reconciling and have been going strong ever since. 