Chrissy Teigen speaks up after facing criticism over son’s vegetable comment

Chrissy Teigen addresses son's statement about food preference

Chrissy Teigen has recently broken her silence after she faced backlash over her son’s statement about not eating a vegetable.



Speaking to Deadline, the mother-of-four said, “I saw People magazine had posted it and the headline was just ‘Chrissy Teigen’s son has never had a vegetable’ and then I saw there were 700 comments under it and I was like, 'I’m not going to do it. I’m not going to do this to myself. Put it down.’”

“Everyone thinks they have an answer for everything, but there’s just so much nuance to this situation,” remarked the 38-year-old model.

Addressing her eldest son’s struggle with vegetables, the Cravings cookbook author explained, “Obviously there are lots of details, it’s not just that he hasn’t eaten a vegetable. Anyone who has kids knows that that’s their only way of really having power.”

“I was just saying in the car on the way here, it’s not just vegetables. I can be begging him to try a root beer float and he will not try it. He doesn’t do new things very well,” mentioned Chrissy.

She added, “He’s very hard-headed, stuck in his ways with food. It’s chicken tendies every night, pizza, and spaghetti, but we’re talking candy, it’s everything!”