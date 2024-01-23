Ozzy Osbourne’s farewell shows confirmed amid his deteriorating health

The Prince of Darkness is ready to take his final bow.
Amid the legendary rocker’s ongoing health troubles, Ozzy Osbourne’s wife Sharon officially announced that he’s ready to say goodbye to fans in one last farewell performance.
“He won’t tour again but we are planning on doing two more shows to say goodbye as he feels like ‘I have never said goodbye to my fans and I want to say goodbye properly,'” Sharon – who is also Ozzy’s manager – revealed during her Cut The Crap tour in London Sunday.
She further declared that Ozzy will be performing the farewell shows in Birmingham, “In Aston Villa where Ozzy is from.”
The former X Factor judge fondly noted about her husband, “His voice is still absolutely perfect. And all the time he has been off he still does his singing lessons so his voice is perfect.”
Far from his singing prowess, the real reason Ozzy had to retire from his musical career was his deteriorating health.
The Black Sabbath vocalist has undergone various surgeries for his back after suffering multiple falls throughout the year.
Moreover, Ozzy, 77, was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease which also forced him to cancel multiple gigs in 2023.
Taylor Swift’s stalker David Crowe has reportedly tried to break into her home over 30 times
Dua Lipa and Callum Turner sparked romance rumours in mid-January after sharing an intimate dance
Prince William wants Prince George to be a good King after him
Justin Timberlake mesmerises fans with new music
Carey Mulligan on being directed by and starred opposite Bradley Cooper in biopic last year
Daisy Ridley will reprise her role as Rey in upcoming Star Wars movie, directed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy
A new documentary will explore Queen Camilla's complex 'dynamic' with Prince Harry
Elle King was bashed after drunkenly botching Dolly Parton’s birthday tribute show