Ozzy Osbourne’s farewell shows confirmed amid his deteriorating health

Ozzy Osbourne took a break from his legendary music career as he battles various health issues

The Prince of Darkness is ready to take his final bow.

Amid the legendary rocker’s ongoing health troubles, Ozzy Osbourne’s wife Sharon officially announced that he’s ready to say goodbye to fans in one last farewell performance.

“He won’t tour again but we are planning on doing two more shows to say goodbye as he feels like ‘I have never said goodbye to my fans and I want to say goodbye properly,'” Sharon – who is also Ozzy’s manager – revealed during her Cut The Crap tour in London Sunday.

She further declared that Ozzy will be performing the farewell shows in Birmingham, “In Aston Villa where Ozzy is from.”

The former X Factor judge fondly noted about her husband, “His voice is still absolutely perfect. And all the time he has been off he still does his singing lessons so his voice is perfect.”

Far from his singing prowess, the real reason Ozzy had to retire from his musical career was his deteriorating health.

The Black Sabbath vocalist has undergone various surgeries for his back after suffering multiple falls throughout the year.

Moreover, Ozzy, 77, was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease which also forced him to cancel multiple gigs in 2023.