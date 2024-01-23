Govt dispels rumours about closure of all educational institutes in Islamabad

Caretaker Minister for Information, Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi. — X/@MurtazaTeam/File

Caretaker Information Minister Murtaza Solangi Tuesday dispelled rumours about the closure of all educational institutions in Islamabad.

His remarks came a day after reports started circulating on mainstream media that three universities in the federal capital had been shut for an indefinite period over security concerns. The report emerged after security agencies conducted a search operation in the suburbs of the capital late Sunday.

In a statement, the information minister vowed that the state would fulfil its responsibility for the safety of students and citizens where there was any danger.

Meanwhile, the Islamabad Territory Police (ICT) also clarified that it did not close any educational institution, bank, market or any private institution.

“The situation in Islamabad is completely peaceful and life is normal.”

Talking to X, formerly known as Twitter, a spokesperson of the police urged the people not to spread such baseless rumours.

However, sources within International Islamic University claimed today that the varsity has been shut till January 26 over security concerns.

A day earlier, the IIUI administration, however, asked the concerned stakeholders to ensure foolproof security measures within the campuses of the university in light of the prevalent situation in the federal capital.

“[IIUI Rector] Prof Dr Samina Malik advised the concerned stakeholders to ensure security measures in this regard. IIU rector directed security and administration of the university that it is our prime responsibility to provide a peaceful environment on campuses. She said that there shouldn't be any loopholes. Malik vowed that no stone shall be left unturned to ensure a serene and secure environment at campuses.”

It is pertinent to mention here that security has been beefed up in the federal capital in connection with the sit-ins outside the press club and the upcoming general elections slated to be held on February 8.

A grand operation is also underway by the law enforces in Islamabad and its suburban areas.