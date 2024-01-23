Jason Momoa’s divorce sparks concern among his close pals

Jason Momoa's friends express concern for his well-being after his divorce and box office woes

Jason Momoa friends have recently expressed their concerns for his well-being after facing failure in his personal and professional lives.

“Those who know and care for Jason are concerned,” a source told the National Enquirer.

The Hawaiian actor’s joke about not having a home after divorce sparked apprehensions among his inner circle.

It was earlier reported that the divorce hit him quite hard and this was revealed in psychiatrist session notes from his Aquaman co-star Amber Heard’s therapist.

During the sessions with Amber, the actress therapist noted that Jason was repeatedly late for the movie’s shoots and was allegedly drunk when he did arrive on set.

“Jason loved Lisa so much despite their obvious differences and her loss hit him like a ton of bricks,” a close pal told the outlet.

Another source remarked, “It's now a year later and he still hasn't settled down but is rootlessly wandering!”

The outlet reported that Jason and his ex-wife Lisa Bonet reached an agreement over custody and child support matters as she officially filed for divorce on January 8.

In the new court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Jason and Lisa exchanged all financial documents, including tax statements and bank records.

In addition to financial records, the filings pointed out that the former spouses entered into a written agreement “regarding their property and their marriage or domestic partnership rights, including support, the original of which is being or has been submitted to the court”.

Meanwhile, Jason and Lisa requested the court to approve their agreement. They filed the documents and did not hire divorce lawyers to settle the matter.