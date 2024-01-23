'Guilty' Prince Harry wants to settle woes with ailing Princess Kate

Prince Harry is reportedly feeling 'guilty' about his unsettled woes with ailing Princess Kate.

For the unversed, the Princess of Wales underwent a planned abdominal surgery at The London Clinic on January 16.

As per Kensington Palace, Kate "will remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery."

At the same time, King Charles is to be admitted to the hospital for enlarged prostate treatment in the coming days.

During this difficult time, the Duke of Sussex seemingly wants to extend support and make peace with his family.

An insider told Closer Magazine that, "Although a lot has gone on, times like this have reminded them that life is short and family is important."

The source added, "It obviously won't heal everything overnight, but it has made Harry think about things differently."

Kate and Charles' medical problems "brought up a lot of emotions for Harry" as he has a "slight sense of guilt" at how his relationship got strained with his family members in recent years.

As per the report, the Duke of Sussex "wouldn't hesitate flying back to the UK" in their hour of need.