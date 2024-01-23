Oliver Stone apologizes for 'ignorant' remarks about Barbie, Ryan Gosling

Oliver Stone is taking responsibility for his “ignorant” remarks about the Barbie film and Ryan Gosling’s association with it.

The 77-year-old director released a statement on his social media on Tuesday, Jan. 23, after his interview criticizing the fantasy comedy film resurfaced from last year.

He insisted that his statement was taken “out-of-context” which he made about Barbie “weeks before the film even came out.”

“I had little to no knowledge of the project beyond its title,” the Savages filmmaker wrote.

Stone explained that he was later able to watch the film in a theatre following its release and came to appreciate the film “for its originality and its themes.”

“I found the filmmakers’ approach certainly different than what I expected. I apologize for speaking ignorantly.”

“Barbie’s box office greatly boosted the morale of our business, which was welcome. I wish Greta and the entire Barbie team good fortune at the Oscars,” he added.

In June 2023, the director called out Gosling for his attachment with the film in an interview with City A.M.

“Ryan Gosling is wasting his time if he’s doing that shit for money. He should be doing more serious films. He shouldn’t be a part of this infantilization of Hollywood," he said at the time.

"Now it’s all fantasy, fantasy, fantasy, including all the war pictures: fantasy, fantasy,” Oliver added.